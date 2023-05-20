Saturday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) and Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20) going head to head at PNC Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (5-1) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a runline.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 14 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won six of 12 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (230 total).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule