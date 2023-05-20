The Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) will look to Bryan Reynolds when they host Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20) at PNC Park on Saturday, May 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Pirates (-145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (5-1, 2.38 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 8.59 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Pirates have a record of 6-3 (66.7%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 14 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious six times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Rojas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 3rd

