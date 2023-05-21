Diamondbacks vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Roansy Contreras will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Pirates have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Diamondbacks
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks covered the spread.
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline favorite 19 total times this season. They've finished 11-8 in those games.
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Arizona has an 8-6 record (winning 57.1% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- In the 46 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-22-1).
- The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for just two contests this season, and covered in both.
Diamondbacks Splits
|14-10
|12-10
|10-6
|16-14
|18-12
|8-8
