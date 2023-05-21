Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB play with 51 total home runs.

Arizona's .436 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks' .266 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (234 total, 5.1 per game).

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in MLB.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Arizona's 4.66 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.344).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (4-3 with a 3.27 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Kelly heads into this game with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Kelly will look to build on a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Merrill Kelly Drew Rucinski 5/16/2023 Athletics L 9-8 Away Tommy Henry Kyle Muller 5/17/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Luis Medina 5/19/2023 Pirates L 13-3 Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Mitch Keller 5/21/2023 Pirates - Away Merrill Kelly Roansy Contreras 5/22/2023 Phillies - Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies - Away Ryne Nelson Taijuan Walker 5/24/2023 Phillies - Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox - Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox - Home Merrill Kelly Corey Kluber

