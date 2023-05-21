Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20) will square off with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21) at PNC Park on Sunday, May 21. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+105). The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (4-3, 3.27 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.40 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a record of 11-7 (61.1%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 13-15 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Christian Walker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Josh Rojas 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+230)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 3rd

