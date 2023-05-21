Bryan Reynolds and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at PNC Park on Sunday (at 1:35 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly (4-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 29th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 26th.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 15 7.0 4 2 1 9 1 vs. Marlins May. 10 6.0 4 4 4 6 1 vs. Nationals May. 5 7.0 4 1 1 10 1 at Rockies Apr. 28 6.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Padres Apr. 22 5.0 3 4 4 7 5

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has collected 47 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .307/.367/.536 so far this year.

Gurriel hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics May. 15 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI (41 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .256/.318/.513 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Giants May. 14 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 48 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 12 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .289/.335/.500 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 at Tigers May. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Tigers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 36 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .267/.366/.459 on the year.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a walk and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Tigers May. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Tigers May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

