Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 21
The Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20) will look to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., riding a 10-game hitting streak, against the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at PNC Park.
The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (4-3) against the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-4).
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (4-3, 3.27 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.40 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly
- Kelly (4-3) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.27 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across nine games.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras
- Contreras makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, May 13 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.
- Contreras has registered four quality starts this year.
- Contreras will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.
- The 23-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.40), 65th in WHIP (1.444), and 65th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
