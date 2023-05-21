Maxime Cressy will begin the French Open in Paris, France versus Sebastian Ofner in the round of 128. He was knocked off by Guido Pella in the round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his last tournament). Cressy has +50000 odds to be crowned champion at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Cressy at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Cressy's Next Match

In his opening match at the French Open, Cressy will meet Ofner on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Cressy is currently listed at +190 to win his next contest versus Ofner. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Maxime Cressy Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +50000

Want to bet on Cressy? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Cressy Stats

Cressy is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 484-ranked Pella, 3-6, 4-6.

Cressy has won one of his 28 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 25-27.

Cressy is 0-4 on clay over the past year.

Cressy, over the past 12 months, has played 52 matches across all court surfaces, and 27.3 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Cressy has played four matches on clay, and 25.3 games per match.

Cressy, over the past year, has won 85.6% of his service games and 13.8% of his return games.

Cressy has been victorious in 75.5% of his service games on clay over the past year and 5.8% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.