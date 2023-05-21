How to Watch the Mercury vs. Sky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Sky take on the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023 season for both teams, tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Mercury vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Mercury vs. Sky
- Last year, the 81.1 points per game Phoenix scored were just 0.2 fewer points than Chicago gave up (81.3).
- The Mercury went 11-7 last season when scoring more than 81.3 points.
- Last season, Phoenix had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 43.8% of shots Chicago's opponents hit.
- The Mercury had an 8-7 straight-up record in games they shot better than 43.8% from the field.
- Phoenix's 32.9% three-point shooting percentage last season was just 1.1 percentage points lower than opponents of Chicago shot from beyond the arc (34.0%).
- The Mercury had a 9-5 record when the team hit more than 34.0% of their three-point attempts.
- Phoenix and Chicago rebounded at around the same clip, averaging 31.2 and 34.8 boards per game last season, respectively.
