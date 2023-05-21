Player props are listed for Pete Alonso and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the New York Mets host the Cleveland Guardians at Citi Field on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (1-2) will take the mound for the Mets, his fourth start of the season.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays May. 16 5.0 8 6 6 3 2 at Reds May. 10 7.0 2 1 1 7 2 at Tigers May. 4 5.0 5 2 2 5 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 41 hits with three doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI.

He has a slash line of .233/.328/.540 so far this season.

Alonso will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .211 with four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 19 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 vs. Rays May. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rays May. 17 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 vs. Rays May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 2 4

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 15 doubles, six home runs, 16 walks and 32 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .230/.307/.410 on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 19 3-for-6 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Rays May. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 44 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.368/.465 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets May. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels May. 13 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels May. 12 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 47 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .269/.355/.354 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Mets May. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0

