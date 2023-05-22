Monday's contest that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (22-24) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (27-20) at Citizens Bank Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Phillies. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 22.

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (3-3) for the Phillies and Tommy Henry (1-1) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Diamondbacks have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (55.6%) in those contests.

Arizona has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (242 total).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule