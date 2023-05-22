Dominic Fletcher and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +170. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -210 +170 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a spread.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (55.6%) in those contests.

Arizona has played as an underdog of +170 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 24 of 47 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-10 13-10 11-6 16-14 19-12 8-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.