How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field on Monday at Citizens Bank Park against Zack Wheeler, who is the named starter for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 52 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- Fueled by 157 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks seventh in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .267 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 242.
- The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .331.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.61 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.331 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Tommy Henry (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- In five starts this season, Henry has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-8
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Kyle Muller
|5/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Luis Medina
|5/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 13-3
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Johan Oviedo
|5/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Mitch Keller
|5/21/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-3
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Roansy Contreras
|5/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Zack Wheeler
|5/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Taijuan Walker
|5/24/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Ranger Suárez
|5/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Chris Sale
|5/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Corey Kluber
|5/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Tanner Houck
