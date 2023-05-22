Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field on Monday at Citizens Bank Park against Zack Wheeler, who is the named starter for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 52 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Fueled by 157 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks seventh in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .267 team batting average.

Arizona has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 242.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .331.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.61 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.331 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Tommy Henry (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In five starts this season, Henry has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Athletics L 9-8 Away Tommy Henry Kyle Muller 5/17/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Luis Medina 5/19/2023 Pirates L 13-3 Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Mitch Keller 5/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Merrill Kelly Roansy Contreras 5/22/2023 Phillies - Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies - Away Ryne Nelson Taijuan Walker 5/24/2023 Phillies - Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox - Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox - Home Merrill Kelly Corey Kluber 5/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Tommy Henry Tanner Houck

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.