On Monday, May 22 at 6:40 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies (22-24) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (27-20) at Citizens Bank Park. Zack Wheeler will get the ball for the Phillies, while Tommy Henry will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

The Phillies are listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+180). A 9-run total has been listed for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (3-3, 4.06 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (1-1, 5.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (55.6%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+400) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+270) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Christian Walker 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1300 - 3rd

