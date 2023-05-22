The Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Christian Walker and others in this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Walker Stats

Walker has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 34 RBI (43 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .261/.321/.515 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 21 2-for-5 1 0 3 3 0 at Pirates May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has put up 48 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .304/.362/.525 on the season.

Gurriel heads into this matchup looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 45th, 1.196 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks 10th.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants May. 16 6.0 9 4 4 8 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 7.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Red Sox May. 5 5.1 7 5 4 5 0 at Astros Apr. 29 6.0 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 3 11 3

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 54 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .303/.349/.472 slash line so far this season.

Castellanos will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 45 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.323/.398 on the season.

Bohm has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with an RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

