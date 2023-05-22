Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Giants on May 22, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Thairo Estrada and other players on the Minnesota Twins and San Francisco Giants before their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Monday at Target Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Twins vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Ober Stats
- Bailey Ober (3-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his sixth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Ober has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 23
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bailey Ober's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI (36 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashing .235/.344/.484 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|May. 20
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 34 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.
- He's slashed .206/.298/.388 so far this season.
- Correa takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, six walks and an RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Angels
|May. 20
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Angels
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has recorded 55 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 17 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a .309/.356/.478 slash line so far this season.
- Estrada hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .214 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 32 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .258/.425/.476 on the year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 21
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.