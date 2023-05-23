Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Christian Walker (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .259 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 26 of 45 games this season (57.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (33.3%).
- He has homered in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 45), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.7% of his games this season, Walker has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (17.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (53.3%), including three multi-run games (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (43.5%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (56.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Phillies surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (46 total, one per game).
- Strahm (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.73 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.73, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .188 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.