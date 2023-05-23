Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (22-25) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (28-20) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Phillies, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Matt Strahm (4-3) for the Phillies and Ryne Nelson (1-2) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Diamondbacks have a perfect record of 4-0.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Arizona scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (248 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|Ryne Nelson vs Luis Medina
|May 19
|@ Pirates
|L 13-3
|Zac Gallen vs Johan Oviedo
|May 20
|@ Pirates
|W 4-3
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Mitch Keller
|May 21
|@ Pirates
|W 8-3
|Merrill Kelly vs Roansy Contreras
|May 22
|@ Phillies
|W 6-3
|Tommy Henry vs Zack Wheeler
|May 23
|@ Phillies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Matt Strahm
|May 24
|@ Phillies
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Ranger Suárez
|May 26
|Red Sox
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Chris Sale
|May 27
|Red Sox
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Garrett Whitlock
|May 28
|Red Sox
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Tanner Houck
|May 29
|Rockies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Karl Kauffmann
