Tuesday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (22-25) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (28-20) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Phillies, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Matt Strahm (4-3) for the Phillies and Ryne Nelson (1-2) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Diamondbacks have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (248 total, 5.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule