Diamondbacks vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Nicholas Castellanos and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. among those expected to produce at the plate.
Bookmakers list the Phillies as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +110 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-135
|+110
|9.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won in 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Arizona has a record of 12-10, a 54.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 48 games with a total this season.
- The Diamondbacks have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-10
|14-10
|11-6
|17-14
|20-12
|8-8
