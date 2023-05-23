Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (22-25) will host Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks (28-20) at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, May 23, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +130. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Matt Strahm - PHI (4-3, 2.73 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (1-2, 5.48 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 30 times and won 16, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Phillies have a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won five of nine games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd Win NL West +1000 - 3rd

