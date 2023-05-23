The Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has 52 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .321/.376/.562 on the season.

Gurriel will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 22 4-for-4 1 1 2 8 0 at Pirates May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 44 hits with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .259/.317/.512 on the season.

Walker has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates May. 21 2-for-5 1 0 3 3 0 at Pirates May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has collected 54 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .295/.340/.459 on the year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 32 RBI (45 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .257/.316/.389 slash line so far this year.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Alec Bohm or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.