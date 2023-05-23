Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies on May 23, 2023
The Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and others in this contest.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Gurriel Stats
- Gurriel has 52 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .321/.376/.562 on the season.
- Gurriel will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has put up 44 hits with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .259/.317/.512 on the season.
- Walker has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has collected 54 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .295/.340/.459 on the year.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 32 RBI (45 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .257/.316/.389 slash line so far this year.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 20
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Alec Bohm or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
