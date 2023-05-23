The Arizona Diamondbacks (28-20) will look for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to continue a 12-game hitting streak versus the Philadelphia Phillies (22-25), on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Matt Strahm (4-3) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (1-2) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strahm - PHI (4-3, 2.73 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (1-2, 5.48 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.48 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.48 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .296 to opposing hitters.

Nelson heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Nelson enters this matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Strahm

The Phillies will hand the ball to Strahm (4-3) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 2.73, a 4.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .970.

Strahm has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

In six starts, Strahm has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.0 frames per outing.

