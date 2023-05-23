Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .301 with six doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 24 of 36 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (30.6%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In 13 games this year (36.1%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (17.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (41.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.60 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 46 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 2.73 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .188 to opposing batters.
