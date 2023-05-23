The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .301 with six doubles, a home run and six walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 24 of 36 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (30.6%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In 13 games this year (36.1%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 17 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (17.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

