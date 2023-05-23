The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Phillies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .317.
  • Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (20 of 36), with at least two hits 12 times (33.3%).
  • Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (11.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36.1% of his games this season, Perdomo has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 17 of 36 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
.311 AVG .467
.426 OBP .515
.489 SLG .700
5 XBH 5
1 HR 1
9 RBI 9
11/9 K/BB 4/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
18 GP 18
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (55.6%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (38.9%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 46 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Strahm (4-3 with a 2.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
  • In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 2.73 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .188 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.