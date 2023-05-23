Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Phillies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .317.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (20 of 36), with at least two hits 12 times (33.3%).
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (11.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.1% of his games this season, Perdomo has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 36 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.311
|AVG
|.467
|.426
|OBP
|.515
|.489
|SLG
|.700
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|11/9
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (55.6%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (38.9%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 46 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Strahm (4-3 with a 2.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 2.73 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .188 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.