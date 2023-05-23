Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ketel Marte and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Matt Strahm on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .277 with eight doubles, three triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has recorded a hit in 33 of 44 games this year (75.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this season (29.5%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.6%) he had more than one.
- In 21 of 44 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (77.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (45.5%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (22.7%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (46 total, one per game).
- Strahm makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.
- The 31-year-old has a 2.73 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .188 to opposing hitters.
