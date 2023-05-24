Christian Walker -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on May 24 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while batting .254.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Walker has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this season (26 of 46), with at least two hits 15 times (32.6%).

In 10 games this season, he has homered (21.7%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 45.7% of his games this season, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 52.2% of his games this year (24 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 24 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (41.7%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (54.2%)

