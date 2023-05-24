Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Walker -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on May 24 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while batting .254.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Walker has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this season (26 of 46), with at least two hits 15 times (32.6%).
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (21.7%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 45.7% of his games this season, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (24 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (41.7%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (54.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
