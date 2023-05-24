Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has recorded a hit in 31 of 44 games this year (70.5%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (15.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Carroll has had an RBI in 13 games this year (29.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%).
- He has scored in 23 games this season (52.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (72.7%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (18.2%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, one per game).
- Suarez (0-1) starts for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander threw two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
