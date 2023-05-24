Wednesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (22-26) and Arizona Diamondbacks (29-20) going head to head at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on May 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (6-2) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (0-1) will answer the bell for the Phillies.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 6.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks covered the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won 12, or 60%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Arizona has won 12 of its 20 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Arizona has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 252.

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).

Diamondbacks Schedule