Zac Gallen and Ranger Suarez are the projected starters when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies play on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

The favored Diamondbacks have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at -105. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -115 -105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks are 12-8 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Arizona has a 12-8 record (winning 60% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 53.5% chance to win.

Arizona has played in 49 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-23-2).

The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for only two games this season, and covered in both.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-10 15-10 11-6 18-14 20-12 9-8

