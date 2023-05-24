The Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies will meet on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 1:05 PM ET, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Nicholas Castellanos -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 15th in MLB play with 55 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona's .440 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are third in MLB with a .267 batting average.

Arizona scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (252 total, 5.1 per game).

The Diamondbacks' .330 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.320).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (6-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Gallen enters this outing with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Gallen heads into this matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Pirates L 13-3 Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Mitch Keller 5/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Merrill Kelly Roansy Contreras 5/22/2023 Phillies W 6-3 Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Matt Strahm 5/24/2023 Phillies - Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox - Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox - Home Merrill Kelly Garrett Whitlock 5/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Tommy Henry Tanner Houck 5/29/2023 Rockies - Home Ryne Nelson Karl Kauffmann 5/30/2023 Rockies - Home Zac Gallen Kyle Freeland

