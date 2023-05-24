How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:19 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies will meet on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 1:05 PM ET, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Nicholas Castellanos -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 15th in MLB play with 55 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Arizona's .440 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks are third in MLB with a .267 batting average.
- Arizona scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (252 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks' .330 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- Arizona has a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.320).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (6-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Gallen enters this outing with six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Gallen heads into this matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 13-3
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Johan Oviedo
|5/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Mitch Keller
|5/21/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-3
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Roansy Contreras
|5/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Zack Wheeler
|5/23/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Matt Strahm
|5/24/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Ranger Suárez
|5/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Chris Sale
|5/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Garrett Whitlock
|5/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Tanner Houck
|5/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Kyle Freeland
