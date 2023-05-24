The Arizona Diamondbacks (29-20) will lean on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. when they visit Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (22-26) at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, May 24. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Phillies have -105 odds to upset. Arizona (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (6-2, 2.95 ERA) vs Ranger Suarez - PHI (0-1, 10.50 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 12, or 60%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-8 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Phillies have won in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Phillies have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL West +1000 - 3rd

