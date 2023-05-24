Player prop bet odds for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Nicholas Castellanos and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (6-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 10 starts this season, Gallen has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 6.1 innings per appearance.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 16th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 10th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates May. 19 3.2 8 8 5 2 4 vs. Giants May. 13 7.2 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 8 7.0 5 1 1 7 1 at Rangers May. 2 5.0 7 3 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 6.1 4 0 0 12 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has recorded 53 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .317/.372/.557 on the season.

Gurriel will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 22 4-for-4 1 1 2 8 0 at Pirates May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 44 hits with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .254/.316/.503 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates May. 21 2-for-5 1 0 3 3 0 at Pirates May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 55 hits with 16 doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.343/.462 on the year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 46 hits with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.318/.390 so far this season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

