The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Ranger Suárez

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .214 with four doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this season (12 of 27), with more than one hit four times (14.8%).

In five games this season, he has homered (18.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Longoria has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 10 games this year (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .265 AVG .189 .316 OBP .231 .500 SLG .378 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 4 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 14 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

