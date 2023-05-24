Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .214 with four doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this season (12 of 27), with more than one hit four times (14.8%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (18.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Longoria has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 10 games this year (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.265
|AVG
|.189
|.316
|OBP
|.231
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will look to Suarez (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
