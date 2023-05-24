Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Ranger Suarez) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Phillies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .304 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- In 67.6% of his games this year (25 of 37), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (29.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in two of 37 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has had an RBI in 14 games this season (37.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (21.6%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, one per game).
- Suarez (0-1) starts for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty threw two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
