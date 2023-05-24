After going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Ranger Suarez) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Phillies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .304 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

In 67.6% of his games this year (25 of 37), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (29.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in two of 37 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has had an RBI in 14 games this season (37.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (21.6%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 18 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings