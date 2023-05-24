Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte -- 1-for-5 with a triple and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on May 24 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks while batting .275.
- Marte enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 75.6% of his games this year (34 of 45), with multiple hits 12 times (26.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.1% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3%.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (46.7%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (78.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (21.7%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 47 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies will send Suarez (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed two innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.