Ketel Marte -- 1-for-5 with a triple and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on May 24 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks while batting .275.

Marte enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 75.6% of his games this year (34 of 45), with multiple hits 12 times (26.7%).

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.1% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3%.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (46.7%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 23 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (78.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

