On Friday, Christian Walker (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .249 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

In 26 of 47 games this year (55.3%) Walker has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (31.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this year (44.7%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 51.1% of his games this year (24 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 25 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

