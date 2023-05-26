Corbin Carroll and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Boston Red Sox and Chris Sale on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

In 32 of 45 games this season (71.1%) Carroll has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (15.6%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (28.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (8.9%).

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 22 GP 23 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings