Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Phillies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .323 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Rivera has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (35.0%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.389
|AVG
|.333
|.389
|OBP
|.368
|.611
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.82).
- The Red Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Sale (4-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.01), 35th in WHIP (1.172), and sixth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers.
