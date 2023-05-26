The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Phillies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .323 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.

Rivera has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (35.0%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .389 AVG .333 .389 OBP .368 .611 SLG .444 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 12 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings