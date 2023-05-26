The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has six doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .304.

Moreno has had a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (29.7%).

In 37 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Moreno has an RBI in 14 of 37 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight of 37 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 18 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

