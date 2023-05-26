Jake McCarthy is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 26, when he went 0-for-3 against the Royals.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is hitting .143 with a double, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • McCarthy has had a hit in six of 19 games this season (31.6%), including multiple hits three times (15.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • McCarthy has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • In five games this season (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .111
.211 OBP .250
.333 SLG .111
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
2 RBI 1
7/2 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
10 GP 9
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sale (4-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 5.01 ERA ranks 65th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 35th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
