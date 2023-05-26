Jose Herrera -- batting .227 with four doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera has four doubles and seven walks while batting .227.
  • Herrera has recorded a hit in seven of 18 games this season (38.9%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 18 games this season.
  • Herrera has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven of 18 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.111 AVG .313
.200 OBP .450
.111 SLG .438
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
8/2 K/BB 6/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 11
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.82 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sale (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.01 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 5.01 ERA ranks 65th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 35th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth.
