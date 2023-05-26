Jose Herrera -- batting .227 with four doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera has four doubles and seven walks while batting .227.

Herrera has recorded a hit in seven of 18 games this season (38.9%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has not gone deep in his 18 games this season.

Herrera has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 18 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .111 AVG .313 .200 OBP .450 .111 SLG .438 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 8/2 K/BB 6/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 11 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings