Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.690 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 53 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .557, both of which are tops among Arizona hitters this season.
- He ranks seventh in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Gurriel is batting .364 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 13-game hitting streak.
- Gurriel has had a hit in 33 of 44 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (29.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 17 games this season (38.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 47.7% of his games this year (21 of 44), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.350
|AVG
|.262
|.426
|OBP
|.303
|.667
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Sale (4-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.01), 35th in WHIP (1.172), and sixth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
