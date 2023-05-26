On Friday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.690 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 53 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .557, both of which are tops among Arizona hitters this season.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Gurriel is batting .364 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 13-game hitting streak.

Gurriel has had a hit in 33 of 44 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (29.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 17 games this season (38.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 47.7% of his games this year (21 of 44), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .350 AVG .262 .426 OBP .303 .667 SLG .361 10 XBH 4 4 HR 1 15 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 24 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings