Nick Ahmed -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is hitting .238 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Ahmed has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (15 of 29), with multiple hits four times (13.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 29 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this season (27.6%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.324 AVG .176
.324 OBP .200
.432 SLG .235
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/0 K/BB 7/1
3 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 16
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (37.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.01), 35th in WHIP (1.172), and sixth in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
