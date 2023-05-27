In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

These two teams score a combined 227.4 points per game, 17.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 221.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 30.5 -115 30.1 Jaylen Brown 22.5 -125 26.6 Marcus Smart 13.5 -105 11.5 Derrick White 13.5 -125 12.4 Grant Williams 7.5 +100 8.1

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Celtics +290 +115 Heat +550 -134

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.