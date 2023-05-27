Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .243 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 123rd and he is 43rd in slugging.
- In 54.2% of his 48 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (20.8%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has driven home a run in 21 games this year (43.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 50.0% of his games this year (24 of 48), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (52.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Whitlock (1-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.19 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, April 22, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.19 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .311 to opposing batters.
