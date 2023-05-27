Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has had a hit in 33 of 46 games this year (71.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (15.2%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (8.7%).
- He has scored in 24 of 46 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.76).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Whitlock (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, April 22 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.19 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
