Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Read More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Carroll has had a hit in 33 of 46 games this year (71.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (26.1%).

He has gone deep in seven games this season (15.2%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (8.7%).

He has scored in 24 of 46 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 23 GP 23 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

