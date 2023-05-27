Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and starting pitcher Zach Davies on Saturday at Chase Field.
The Red Sox are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+115). Boston is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-140
|+115
|9
|-120
|+100
|-1.5
|+120
|-145
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (56.7%) in those games.
- Arizona has a record of 10-9, a 52.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 25 of its 51 opportunities.
- The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 2-2-0 in four games with a line this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|15-11
|11-7
|18-15
|20-12
|9-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.