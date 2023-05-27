Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and starting pitcher Zach Davies on Saturday at Chase Field.

The Red Sox are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+115). Boston is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -140 +115 9 -120 +100 -1.5 +120 -145

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (56.7%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 10-9, a 52.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 25 of its 51 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 2-2-0 in four games with a line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 15-11 11-7 18-15 20-12 9-10

