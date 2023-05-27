Garrett Whitlock will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox (27-24) on Saturday, May 27 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22), who will answer with Zach Davies. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Chase Field.

The Red Sox are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+105). Boston is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Whitlock - BOS (1-2, 6.19 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (0-0, 5.79 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 11 (57.9%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 2-1 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 17 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 13 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+185) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL West +800 - 3rd

