Player prop betting options for Alex Verdugo, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and others are available in the Boston Red Sox-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has collected 54 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .316/.369/.561 on the season.

Gurriel hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Phillies May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 22 4-for-4 1 1 2 8 0 at Pirates May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.382/.515 so far this season.

Carroll heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Phillies May. 23 3-for-4 0 0 1 5 0 at Phillies May. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 21 1-for-2 3 1 1 4 2

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has recorded 56 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .292/.364/.464 slash line so far this season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 26 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Angels May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI (48 total hits).

He's slashed .249/.290/.513 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

