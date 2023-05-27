After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno has six doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .302.
  • In 65.8% of his games this season (25 of 38), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (28.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of 38 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 14 games this year (36.8%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In eight of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
.364 AVG .237
.386 OBP .244
.418 SLG .368
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
8 RBI 8
10/2 K/BB 11/1
1 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 18
14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.76 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Whitlock (1-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.19 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday, April 22 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.19, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.